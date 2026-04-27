Mayurbhanj: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) said it will probe the death of a class 5 tribal student and the illness of more than 100 others after they allegedly consumed stale food at a state-run residential school in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The move comes three days after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incident.

In a letter addressed to Odisha’s ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backwards Classes Welfare Department, as well as the collector and SP of Mayurbhanj, the NCST said it has decided to investigate the matter under powers conferred on it by Article 338A of the Constitution.

“You are hereby requested to submit the facts and information, along with action taken on the said allegations/matters, within seven days of receipt of this notice, either by post or in person or by any other means of communication,” NCST director P Kalyan Reddy said in the letter dated April 26.

The commission said that if no reply was received within the stipulated period, it could exercise powers of a civil court under Article 338A and issue a summons for appearance before it, either in person or through an authorised representative.

Earlier, BJD leader Priyabrat Majhi had sought the NCST’s intervention in the matter.

The NHRC April 24 issued notices to the chief secretary, the collector and the SP of Mayurbhanj, seeking a detailed report within two weeks on the death of the girl and the illness of over 100 students after they reportedly ate stale food April 14.

The rights panel said that if media reports were accurate, the matter raised serious concerns of human rights violations. It also sought details on the status of the investigation and the health condition of the affected students.

Around 67 students in serious condition were shifted to Baripada Medical College and Hospital, while 41 others were admitted to a community health centre. A 12-year-old girl student also died.

They allegedly consumed stale ‘pakhala’ (fermented rice), ‘saga bhaja’ (fried green leaves) and ‘aloo bharta’ (mashed potato) at the hostel of the school, meant for SC and ST students.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered an inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, while the school headmaster has been suspended.