Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: With the objective of completing the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) targets through ‘Swachchata Hi Seva’ campaign, the State Transport Authority (STA) conducted cleanliness drives in various regional transport offices (RTOs) across the state Tuesday. The 15-day campaign, under the theme ‘Swabhav SwachhataSanskaar Swachhata,’ will continue till October 1. A cleanliness drive was organised on the premises of Bhubaneswar RTO-1 where officers and staff cleaned the office as well as surrounding areas. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, Additional Transport Commissioner Lalmohan Sethi, Joint Transport Commissioners Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and Bikash Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

Similarly, a massive cleanliness drive was conducted at Cuttack RTO driving testing track under the supervision of Additional Transport Commissioner Indramani Nayak, STA Secretary Chinmayee Biswal, and Deputy Transport Commissioner Biranchi Narayan Adhikari. The Rourkela RTO also organised a cleanliness drive, where regional transport officer Bibhabanjan Samantasingharay, MVI Manas Ranjan Prusty were present. Local volunteers from a non-profit organisation, Clean and Green, assisted in cleaning the office premises and its surrounding areas. Notably, SBM was launched October 2, 2014, embracing a ‘Whole of Society’ approach, making sanitation ‘everyone’s business.’ This year marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative.

According to officials, apart from cleanliness drives, the campaign includes Swachhata pledges, plantation drives, and awareness campaigns to inform sanitation workers about government schemes. Last Thursday, Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Principal Secretayr Usha Padhee held a review meeting on the preparedness of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign with district Collectors and senior officials from various departments.

During the meeting, Padhee highlighted the critical role of the campaign in achieving SBM targets, particularly focusing on waste management, public participation, and sustainable sanitation practices. She urged district officials to engage citizens, community organisations, and local stakeholders to make the campaign a people-driven movement

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP