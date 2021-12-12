Jajpur: Cyber crimes are spiraling in the state while cyber crime police stations have been plagued by shortage of technically trained staff, a report said.

A per official reports, the state has recorded 7,330 cyber crimes from 2015 to September 30, 2021.

However, the government has no specific data about the rate of conviction, number of cases under trial, cases settled and number of acquittals in these crimes.

In the backdrop of the increasing cyber crimes, the state has only four police stations to deal with such cyber crimes. The four police stations have 26 staff including inspectors, sub-inspectors, ASIs and constables.

This came to the fore in the Assembly in a reply to MLA Mohan Majhi’s questions on the cyber crimes in the state. Dealing with cyber crimes in towns and interior pockets has been a challenge for four police stations.

There is a need for technically trained staff to handle the cyber crimes. Most of the crimes are related to financial frauds in banking system, snooping and black mailing via social media.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra in his reply said the rate of conviction is on the upswing.

These police stations are CID cyber crime police station, Berhampur cyber crime police station, Sambalpur cyber crime police station and Rourkela cyber crime police station.

CID cyber police station is run by five inspectors, two ASIs and a constable while Berhampur cyber crime police station has an inspector, two sub-inspectors and three constables. Sambalpur has an inspector, a sub-inspector and three constables.

For Rourkela, there are two inspectors, an ASI and four constables. What is surprising is that only 11 officials are technically trained.

All these police stations are equipped with right blockers, forensic analysis tool kits, laboratory facilities, password recovery system, CDR analysis softwares, mobile forensic softwares and online social media analysis tools.

However, for more than four crore people in the state, only four cyber crime police stations lacking adequate number of technical staff is a tough challenge for the existing staff when such crimes are on the rise.

There is a need for more technical staff capable of handling such crimes and for modern infrastructures, experts observed.

PNN