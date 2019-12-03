Sheragada: Despite the state government’s emphasis on ‘good governance’ and transparency under 5T initiative, many posts in government offices of Sheragada block in Ganjam district remain vacant.

According to sources, staff crunch has been affecting work in block, tehsil and government offices here.

The posts of Social Security Officer, Development Assistant, Assistant Fisheries Officer and Assistant Social Welfare Officer along with other ministerial staff are vacant in the block.

Likewise, the day to day affairs of Sub-Registrar’s office are being managed by a tehsildar, causing unusual delay in the registration of sale deeds.

Interestingly, the Sheragada Sub-Registrar office runs on the verandah of tehsil office due to lack of space. The administration has identified land for construction of a new building.

Similarly, posts of Tehsil supervisor, Amins and clerks are vacant much to the chagrin of the local people. The Statistical Office on the block office premises has only one staffer for the past two years.

The Public Health Centres (PHCs) at Kulagada, Karadakana, Pitala, Dengapadar and Alarigada under Sheragada block are managed by only single doctors although the PHCs require two doctors each.

The block has 14 project high schools launched some six years back in villages such as Lanjiapalli, Dhabalapur, Bibrahmapur, Krushnachhai, Kumarpani and Baramundali. No teachers have been appointed to these schools so far. The Sheragada Plus II College does not have a Principal, lecturers in economics, political science and Odia.

The block has 22 panchayats and tehsil has nine revenue circles. All governmental works here are being managed by officers in charge. People have expressed concern over staff shortage in the block and tehsil, but to no avail.

PNN