Ratnagiri: His long experience in staging plays has earned him a name in Bari and nearby areas in Jajpur district.

Meet Durjyadhan Parida, a resident of Balibili under Bari block. A sexagenarian, Durjyadhan is revered as ‘Dura sir’ in the area.

The 64-year-old remembers the days when he fell in love with theatre as a school student. As the days passed by, he discovered a dramatist inside him. “I was merely 20-year-old when I formed theatre group ‘Nabajyoti Natya Sansad’ involving local youths. I trained them on various aspect of theatre including acting and stage management,” said Durjyadhan.

He has been the guiding force behind theatre groups like Bajrakali Natya Sansad, Sabuja Sathi Kala Parishad, Jay Durga Natya Sansad, Maa Bisunei Kala Parishad and a few others. The artistes are still looking up to him.

Whenever a theatre group approaches him seeking his advice and help, he never let them down. “I live for theatre. I love to teach artistes, stage and light designers. In my 42-year theatre life, I have taught many who are now staging plays. This gives me a lot of satisfaction,” he admitted.

“Some age related issues have started affecting my style. But I wish I should die while being on the stage. The only thing that makes me sad is I am still not getting pension meant for artistes,” he added.