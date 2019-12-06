Many Hindi film star kids look similar to their superstar parents. Most of today’s generations of celebrity children are stars in their own right on social media.

Here is a list of such celeb kids who have gained popularity for resembling their parents.

AbRam Khan

AbRam Khan is one of the cutest and most active kids in the industry. He is like his superstar dad, Shah Rukh. Compare their childhood pictures and you will see that the resemblance is mysterious. He also inherited his father’s best feature, dimples!

Ibrahim Khan

Ibrahim also looks similar to his parents. He looks a lot like his father, Saif Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi. First as a kid and now as a grown-up, Ibrahim still looks like his father.

Sara Khan

The oldest kid of the Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan’s childhood picture looks exactly like that of Amrita Singh’s. Just like her mother, Sara has grown into a talented and pretty girl and has done a lot of Hindi films.

Azad Rao Khan

It is not easy to be the son of a perfectionist. It looks like Aamir Khan has passed on his perfect DNA to his son, Azad Rao Khan. It would take one a lot of time to decide whether the kid in the picture is Aamir or his son, Azad Rao.

Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter, Nitara, is seen spending a lot of quality time with her father but it is her mother that she resembles. You can clearly see a young Twinkle in Nitara’s face, especially her eyes.

PNN