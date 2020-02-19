Bhubaneswar: Taking a strong note of the disruption caused to school children’s education due to unauthorised absence, the Higher Education department of the state government has adopted a ‘no work, no pay’ policy against teachers and staffers of government and aided colleges across the state and issued necessary instructions to the district and field-level officials in this regard.

The department has made it clear that teaching and non-teaching employees can avail leave only after getting approval of the principal.

“It is seen during the visit of colleges that a number of teaching and non-teaching employees remain on leave without prior approval of the principal or without prior intimation to the principal. In this connection, it is hereby clarified that as per relevant Service Rule/Leave Rule, leave is not a matter of right. An employee can take leave only if the leave sanctioning authority permits him to take leave,” mentioned in the letter to the principal of government and aided colleges.

It also mentioned that “if an employee remains on leave without permission/sanction of the leave sanctioning authority that will be treated as unauthorized absence from duty resulting in loss of pay for the period of unauthorized absence on the basis of ‘no work no pay’ principle.”

“Leave shall not be granted for participating in any agitational activity such as rally, dharna, demonstration, etc. If any employee participates in any such agitational activity by remaining absent from duty, it will be treated as unauthorized absence from duty. Participation in any agitational activity shall be viewed adversely which may lead to premature retirement in case of Government employees and withdrawal of Government Grant-in-Aid in case of employees of aided colleges receiving Government GIA,” the letter said.

“Principals have to ensure that no employee of their respective college participates in any form of agitation. If any Principal sanctions leave in favour of an employee thus helping him to participate in any agitational activity, the principal shall be held responsible for aiding and abetting such activity,” the letter added.

