New Delhi: In view of the current political situation in Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Pujari stressed on the need of a strong candidate for the post of state BJP president who can present the party as a qualitative alternative to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the state.

Speaking to Orissa POST here, the Bargarh MP said the process to elect state party president will begin within a week. “I think there will be larger consultation over who will be the most suitable person in view of the political situation in the state of Odisha and the health of BJP,” said Pujari.

The senior BJP leader from the state also said that it is need of the hour to strengthen the party at the grass roots level.

“I think the opposition has many issues. Everyday the state government is providing many issues. Naturally, the party will look forward to find a suitable person who will address those issues as a responsible opposition party. Now the need of the hour is to strengthen the party in the grass roots level, address the basic problems which are agitating the minds of people at large in Odisha, sharpen the stand of the party inside the Assembly and expand the party at the grass roots and prove that the BJP is a responsible and qualitative alternative to the ruling party,” said Pujari.

When asked whether he would like to take the top job in the state, Pujari said, “This is not a question of acceptance or denial. The decision will be taken by the party. We have been taught to think about the party and the party will think about you. Right now I’m the national secretary, in-charge of West Bengal. The mission in West Bengal is half completed. Let the party take this decision and that will be the decision of me as well.”

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who has been appointed as the observer to elect state unit president in Odisha, said the process has just begun and the district committees will send their reports to the state unit.

“After that detailed consideration will be held on nominations for the top post in the state. It would be too early to say anything as of now on any name. The process has just begun,” said Rudy.