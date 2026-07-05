The Odisha government recently announced the State Film Awards for 2023 and 2024, with veteran actor Shyamalendu Bhattacharya being honoured with the prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Award for 2023 in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Odia cinema spanning more than five decades. A towering presence on the silver screen, his illustrious filmography includes classics such as Kie Kahara, Stree, Jhilimili, Abhimaan, Jajabara, Sindura Bindu, Mamata, Nagaphasa and Sri Jagannath.

Shortly after receiving the honour, the celebrated actor spoke candidly to Arindam Ganguly of Sunday POST, reflecting on his extraordinary cinematic journey, memorable performances, and the evolution of Odia cinema over the years.

How special is this honour after such a long and successful journey in Odia cinema?

It is a wonderful feeling—one that is difficult to express in words. When the state government recognises your contribution to cinema, it brings immense satisfaction. Such honours reassure you that your years of hard work, dedication and perseverance have been valued. This is undoubtedly one of the proudest moments of my career.

You have made generations of audiences laugh. Looking back, how do you reflect on your journey in cinema?

I look back with a deep sense of satisfaction. I have no regrets because I always approached my work with honesty and sincerity. Whatever roles came my way, I gave them my very best. The love and affection I have received from audiences over the years remain my greatest achievement and the biggest reward of my career.

Comedy is often regarded as the most difficult form of acting. In your view, what makes a great comedian?

Comedy has always been my first love. I grew up watching legendary comedians, and their performances inspired me immensely. From a young age, I dreamt of making people laugh through meaningful and wholesome humour. A good comedian needs impeccable timing, natural expressions and, above all, the ability to connect with the audience effortlessly, without appearing forced.

How has comedy in Odia films evolved over the decades?

Do you miss the era of clean, situational humour? Comedy has changed significantly over the years. Earlier, humour was rooted in strong writing and well-crafted situations. Today, good comedy writing is often lacking, and humour sometimes becomes loud or crass. There is an increasing dependence on gimmicks instead of thoughtfully written scripts. I certainly miss the days when comedy was clean, subtle and naturally entertaining.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Odia cinema?

What changes would you like to see in the years ahead? The Odia film industry has immense potential, but we need to place greater emphasis on strong scripts. Good storytelling is the foundation of great cinema. Having worked in both the Odia and Bengali film industries, I believe there is much we can learn from Bengali cinema, particularly in script development and content-driven filmmaking. If we focus on meaningful stories and better writing, Odia cinema can achieve even greater heights.

What advice would you give young actors who aspire to build a long and respected career in the film industry?

Believe in yourself and have confidence in your abilities. Never try to imitate someone else because every actor has a unique identity, and that originality is what audiences remember. Keep learning, work hard, remain disciplined and stay humble. Success may take time, but sincerity and perseverance will always leave a lasting impression.