Bhubaneswar: The state government has geared up to take the industrial development in both small and large scale sectors to the next level during post lockdown period.

This was discussed at a high-level interactive meeting between Union and state government departments held under the chairmanship of Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a video-conferencing Saturday.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy outlined the present status of industrialisation in the state along with the road map for Centre-state collaboration. The secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guru Prasad Mohapatra along with senior officers from industry related ministries presented various central schemes and projects aimed at industrial promotion.

During the meeting, Pradhan said, “Odisha has taken remarkable initiatives for making the state an investment destination. Successful management of cyclones in Odisha itself has opened new avenues of investment. The state is now ready for next higher level of industrial development in post-Covid scenario.”

He advised the Union and state departments to work in tandem on the ongoing and upcoming proposals through different sectoral meetings.

“We can assure hassle-free business ecosystem for the investors along with expeditious grounding of the projects. State has set higher growth trajectories for development of industrial infrastructure,” Tripathy said.

Sectoral industrial parks with delineated land bank are in ‘ready to move’ condition for the investors. The state is very keen to develop more infrastructure and industrial townships around the industrial clusters, the Chief Secretary said.

Industry secretary Hemant Sharma said, “The state has developed industry-ready land bank of 505 sq km in different locations. Being a power surplus state with 17,600 MW of production, the state government assures quality power supply to investors.”

Single widow clearance system with its robust online ‘Go Swift’ portal ensures timely delivery of various support services to the investors. The state also has abundant availability of skilled manpower in post-Covid scenario.

Sharma also briefed the policy frameworks for promotion of industries in different sectors like mining and metals, petro-chemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel, Information Technology (IT), IT enabled Services (ITeS) and electronics manufacturing food processing and tourism.

The proposals for facilitating FDI in focus sectors, participation of Odisha in all industry promotion initiatives and inclusion of Odisha Economic Corridor under Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) were discussed in the meeting.

Secretary to Chief Minister Transformation & Initiatives VK Pandian, CMD of IDCO Sanjay Singh, managing director of IPICOL Nitin Bhanudas Jawale along with senior officers from industry department joined Chief Secretary in this video-conference.