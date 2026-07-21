Bhubaneswar: State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) Tuesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 4,573.87 crore, paving the way for 22,873 employment opportunities in multiple sectors. A total of 23 industrial projects were cleared across 11 districts—Anugola, Balangir, Kataka, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kendujhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri and Sundaragada – at the 148th SLSWCA meeting.

The projects span sectors such as Information Technology & ITES, green energy, battery and energy storage tourism among others. The largest employment-generating project is by HCL Technologies Ltd, which will establish a Global Development Centre in Khordha with an investment of Rs 730 crore, creating 6,000 jobs.

The project is expected to significantly strengthen Odisha’s growing IT ecosystem. ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd will invest Rs 778 crore to establish a 3-GW per annum alkaline electrolyzer manufacturing unit in Ganjam, generating 480 jobs. GGB Battery India Pvt Ltd will set up a zinc anode battery manufacturing facility in Kataka with Rs 202.5 crore.