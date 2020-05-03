Bhubaneswar: Just on the eve of the beginning of COVID-19 induced lockdown 3.0, Government of Odisha has classified areas under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as Red Zone.

According to the new classification, Khurda district will be considered in Orange Zone, but areas under BMC inside the district will be counted among the Red Zone.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra Sunday issued the notification and said that the districts and municipal corporations have been classified into three different zones — Red, Orange and Green — based on the guidelines formulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Below is the classification chart:

