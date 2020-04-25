Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government said, here Saturday, the stranded labourers, who wish to travel within the state for work, would be allowed to reach their worksite in an organised manner.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department said stranded labourers, both from the state and outside, would be allowed to work.

Due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19, around 86,000 workers, including 16,000 from within Odisha, are being accommodated in 2,610 camps in various districts.

The government has finalised guidelines for their movement and work. The factories, agencies and contractors will have to transport them from camps to work sites in designated buses, maintaining social distancing, according to the order.

The industries, agencies and contractors will report the workers’ details, place of work and buses to the district collector, through the District Labour Officer. The collectors will issue passes to such contractors within the state for the purpose.

Since these stranded labourers have completed the recommended 14-day isolation at their respective camps, the recipient local authorities, executive officer, collector shall not insist upon their further quarantine, to facilitate their immediate joining of workforce.

(IANS)