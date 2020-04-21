Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Tuesday deployed three state rapid response team in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, official sources said.

The state government adopted the move after several coronavirus cases were detected in these three districts in past two days.

Director of Health Services will guide the rapid response team in Balasore while Director of Public Health and Director of Family Welfare will guide the rapid responses teams in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts respectively.

While SCB Medical College and Hospital will provide technical support to Jajpur district, Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital will support Balasore and Bhadrak districts respectively.

Meanwhile, principal secretary of health department has directed experts from medical colleges and senior health officers to oversee containment measures in Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.