Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to pay pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Madhu Babu Pension Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

As per the notification, the disbursal will be carried out in urban areas from November and in rural areas from December. Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department has asked Collectors of all districts to collect bank and Aadhaar card details of the beneficiaries in this regard.

As per the letter issued to the District Collectors “All pension holders will be asked to carry bank passbooks and Aadhaar particulars to the GP headquarter when they come to receive pension on 15.11 2019.”

PNN