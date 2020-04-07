Bhubaneswar: With uncertainty looming large over reopening of schools and commencement of regular classes in Odisha, the state government has decided to roll out online classes for Class X students.

According to School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash, the Class X students will be able to enrol for online classes at the beginning of the academic year. Finer details of the plan are still being worked out and final confirmation is likely after April 14.

The minister said that the students will need to enrol for the virtual classes through the ‘Diksha App’ developed by the union government.

“Students who have a desktop or laptop with internet facilities in their homes should download the Diksha app for online studies. The teachers will be instructed to guide the students,” Dash said.

Many parents, however, expressed reservations over the arrangement citing lack of smart devices and reliable internet connectivity to move ahead with the plan.