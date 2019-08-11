Bhubaneswar: The Agriculture department has identified 19 black spots wherein people’s representation in KALIA scheme is proportionately low or inadequate.

The department has directed all districts authorities to ensure more registrations in areas with poor representation by including more beneficiaries from under-covered areas. The department has written to all the affected districts in this regard.

Considering ground realities and statistics from Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Malkangiri districts, the government has directed concerned officials to collect new applications to rectify issues of low coverage.

The letter addressed to district agriculture authorities said, KALIA representation from 19 gram panchayats has been considered low. “Therefore, you are requested to direct your field functionaries to receive new inclusion forms from potential beneficiaries,”

Some areas with low enrolments include Jantri Panchayat in Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri, close to Gurupriya bridge, Baradhiha panchayat in Angul district, Kalarahanga, Sisupalgarh and Lingipu panchayats in Khurda district among others.

The department has sent a list of panchayats with poor representation in KALIA applications have a few rural households as per the 2011 Census.

In view of the reorganisation of panchayats and movement of key beneficiaries to other areas, it was found that many areas reported a fewer applications under the flagship scheme of the state government.