Bhubaneswar: State government Friday issued fresh notification inviting tenders for auction of 20 more mineral blocks as per the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015.

The Directorate of Mines has invited tenders for electronic auction of 12 blocks of iron ore, two manganese blocks and six blocks of iron ore and manganese (associate minerals that co-occur) for grant of mining lease.

The 12 iron ore blocks put for auction are: Gorumahisani, Badampahar, Jajang, Nadidih, Balda, Nuagaon, Thakurani, Jilling, Langalota, Jaribahal, Roida-II, Jururi and Ganua.

The government has invited tenders for auction of Katasahi and Kanther-Koira manganese deposits. The Nadidih, Teherai, Kolmong, Siljora-Kalimati, Narayanposhi and Mahulsukha iron & manganese blocks have also been put to auction.

Nuagaon iron ore mine is the largest mine put to auction. Spread over 767 hectare, it is so huge that only a handful of mining firms are expected to meet the net worth eligibility to bid for it.

Of the 20 blocks, five are reserved for manufacturers of steel and steel intermediaries. The reserved blocks are Thakurani iron ores, Jaribahal iron block, Roida II iron ore, Narayanposhi iron ore & manganese and Ganua iron blocks.

Though the Directorate of Mines has invited tenders for the 20 iron and manganese blocks earlier, it cancelled the bidding process due to loopholes in tender document.

The process was cancelled as the holding companies also applied for bidding in violation of the Mining Tender Act.