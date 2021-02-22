Astaranga, Feb 21: The Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan organised its 5th State Level Cyclothon from Devi river mouth area, one of the prominent sea turtles’ nesting zones like Gahirmatha and Rushikulya, Sunday. The theme of the programme was ‘Preserve Coasts, Conserve Turtles’. With the support of Dakshin Foundation and Clean Beach India, Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan organised the event where more than 100 students, youths, local fishermen and leaders took part .

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Tusharkanti Behera flagged off the event as Chief Guest. Clean Beach India founder Satyabratsanu Ratho, Gilherio Founder Surya Mishra, Wildies Founder member Subhendu Bhattacharya, Astaranga block chairman Swadhin Kumar Nayak, social activist Ramakrushna Mohanty were the other guests at the event.

Olly Mascot led the cycling event from Jahania beach and spread awareness on ways to protect the endangered species Olive Ridley sea turtles and their habitat.