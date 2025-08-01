Bhubaneswar: A state-level sensitisation-cum-capacity building training on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, otherwise known as POSH Act, was held at the State Institute for Women and Children here Thursday.

The training session was inaugurated by the Women Empowerment and Advocacy Section’s additional secretary, who emphasised the need for safe and inclusive workplaces, supported by effective institutional mechanisms.

The aim of the workshop was to equip master trainers from different districts.

PNN