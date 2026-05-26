New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Shri on Odisha’s eminent educationist, linguist and folklorist Mahendra Mishra during the fi rst phase of the civilian investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mishra received Padma Shri Monday for his outstanding contribution to education, language preservation and tribal cultural studies. Mishra has devoted over four decades to preserving endangered tribal languages and integrating them into the modern education system.

His work has played a significant role in encouraging tribal communities and youth to promote indigenous languages, culture and education for inclusive tribal development.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated Mishra for receiving Padma Shri from the President.