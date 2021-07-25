Sambalpur: A state of the art library will be established at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in this district which will have the facilities for 350 persons to study at one time, a report said.

This has been announced by the state government as it has sanctioned Rs 16.44 crore for construction of the new library. This was stated here by Professor Dr Lalit Meher, director of VIMSAR.

Meher said the state of the art library will be a six-storied building having the facilities of a lift. It will be constructed on the basis of an ultramodern design and model. The library will also have the facilities of a canteen where 250 people can have their food at a time.

The building will also house small offices. As many as 350 persons can simultaneously study in the library. It will have separate facilities for the teaching staff and students.

Dr Sanjeev Mishra, a former president of junior doctors’ association, said the new library was a long-felt need of the students and the teaching staff in VIMSAR.

The old library was falling short for the teaching staff and students of VIMSAR where they were not getting the necessary scope for their studies and to conduct research.

A demand for establishment of a new library was made before the Development Commissioner in 2020. The state government had then directed the works department to submit a detailed estimate and the drawing for the establishment of a new library on the VIMSAR premises.

The works department submitted a report in this regard in April of the same year, but the project was recently sanctioned.

Notably, VIMSAR has strength of 1000 under-graduate students, 350 post-graduate students and 150 house surgeons. Around 1,500 students study in this medical college but the existing library has the facilities for study of only 150 persons at a time.

