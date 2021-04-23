New Delhi: Smartphone and TV brand Mi India launched Friday premium Mi 11 Ultra (5G) smartphone with world’s first triple pro-grade camera set up (50MP+48MP+48MP), fastest 67W charging and Harmon Kardon speakers in India. Mi 11 Ultra (12GB +256GB) will be available in two colours variants, Cosmic Black and Cosmic White, for Rs 69,999.

Mi 11 Ultra also offers a secondary 1.1-inch inch AMOLED touch display display on the back, which acts as an always-on display to show the time, date and notifications. The device runs flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile chip.

The ‘SuperPhone’ with quad curved 6.81-inch panel also houses the world’s 1st smartphone camera with Dual Pixel Pro technology that allows much faster auto focus — both horizontally, as well as vertically, the company said in a statement.

The pro-grade triple primary camera setup at the rear has a 50MP GN2 custom sensor co-developed with Samsung’s ISOCELL division, a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide sensor and a 48MP Sony IMX586 Periscope lens system with 5x optical zoom, which is also capable of 10x Hybrid and 120x Digital zoom.

While the triple primary camera setup brings the ability to shoot in 8K across lenses, it also brings in the ability to shoot Night mode content across lenses, the company said.

The device supports four different refresh rates: 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz.

The smartphone also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technology and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass ‘Victus’, the most advanced protection on a smartphone yet.

“Mi 11 Ultra can run at peak power for long stretches of time, owing to the new cooling system and new GameTurbo 4.0 feature; it boosts the performance at peak to fulfil the needs of the most demanding gamers,” said the company.

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh battery. The device claims full charge in 36 minutes with superfast 67W technology (available as both wired as well as wireless capabilities).

The device comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.