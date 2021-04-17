Bhubaneswar: The state paid rich tribute to former chief minister and freedom fighter Biju Patnaik on his 24th death anniversary, Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Assembly Speaker SN Patro have paid floral tributes to Biju Babu at his statue on Assembly premises while leaders across the party including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik also remembered the ex-Chief Minister through social media on the death anniversary.

“Tribute to son of this soil and people’s leader Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary. The way he has shown to be always with people and work for the welfare and betterment of every person has always been a source of inspiration,” Naveen tweeted.

Several ministers, MLAs and BJD workers including senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das paid homage to the visionary leader at party office. The Bhubaneswar BJD workers also performed ‘Tila Tarpana’ for the stalwart at ‘Bindu Sagar’ lake.

Meanwhile, Odisha Mo Parivar organised blood donation camps in all constituencies and launched an awareness drive for compulsory use of masks and strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

“Biju Babu was a visionary leader and a great pioneer in the freedom movement of India. He was determined to make Odisha a ‘Dream State’ in the country. We all Odias pay tributes to him on the occasion of his 24th death anniversary,” said BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma.