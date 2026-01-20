Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has said that Odisha is ready for its finest decade, and that the state would transform into a trillion-dollar powerhouse by 2036.

He said this while addressing ‘Uday India National Conclave 2026’ at Swosti Premium here Sunday.

The day-long event brought together ministers, legislators, academics, industry leaders, doctors, journalists, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders united by a single aspiration— to help shape a Developed Odisha by 2036 and support the state’s larger vision for 2047.

Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy inaugurated the conclave and called for an era of cooperation between citizens and the state.

“Odisha’s journey to 2036 must be rooted in collaboration. When citizens, institutions and policymakers come together, development becomes a shared destiny and not a distant aspiration,” she noted.

Delivering the keynote address, Singh Deo asserted that the state is poised for a decade of unprecedented transformation.

“Odisha is ready for its finest decade. With clear vision, strong governance and people’s participation, we can transform Odisha into a trillion-dollar powerhouse by 2036,” he said, highlighting reforms in infrastructure, industrial growth, social development, and governance efficiency.

He also emphasised the importance of aligning Odisha’s civilisational identity, its temples, traditions, and arts, with a modern development framework built on innovation, technology, and inclusive growth.

The conclave featured four major thematic discussions, each offering insights into the pillars of a developed Odisha: Health, Education, Infrastructure & Development, and Tourism & Culture.

Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan spoke about inclusive governance. “A developed Odisha will emerge not through government alone but through collective wisdom.

Uday India’s initiative brings citizens’ voices to the heart of policymaking.” Similarly, Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, FS&CW Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and FARD Minister Gokulananda Mallik also spoke on the occasion.

In his founder’s address, Group Editor of Uday India, Deepak Rath, reflected on the mission behind the conclave: “This conclave is a bridge— connecting ideas to action, citizens to policymakers, and heritage to the future.

Odisha’s next leap will be powered by such collective conversations.