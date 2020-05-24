Bhubaneswar: As many as 67 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,336, official data suggested Sunday.

The state has so far recorded seven deaths to the contagion.

According to Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department of the state government, while 16 cases were reported from Puri, Nayagarh recorded 13, Bolangir 7, Ganjam 7, Angul 6, Sundargarh 4, Kalahandi 4, Khurda 3, Cuttack 2, Malkangiri 2, Dhenkanal 1, Nuapada 1 and Jagatsinghpur 1.

Out of these 67 cases, while 60 were reported from quarantine centres, four of these persons were in home quarantine and another three are said to be local infections – which suggest community transmission.

According to state government data as of Sunday; 1,336 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 832 cases are active, 497 have recovered and seven persons have died.

With a case being reported in Nuapada, the number of affected districts in the state has now risen to 27. There are 30 districts in Odisha.

As many as 5,388 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,23,834.

