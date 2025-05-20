Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of the death of two COVID-infected patients in Maharashtra, the health department of Odisha Tuesday said no fresh coronavirus case was reported in the state.

State public health director Nilakantha Mishra said if anyone is found to be positive for the COVID infection, the sample of such a patient would be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain the variant of the virus.

“Till now, we have not detected any fresh COVID case. If we find such a patient, the sample will be sent for genome sequencing to determine its variant,” he said.

Health authorities in India are keeping an eye on reports of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, even as official sources Monday asserted that the current coronavirus situation in the country was under control.

“However, people, especially those having co-morbidity, have to remain careful and take standard precautionary measures,” Mishra advised.

Civic-run KEM Hospital Monday clarified that the deaths of two patients at the medical facility in Mumbai were due to co-morbidities and not linked to COVID-19, as it advised people not to panic.

The deaths of two COVID-19-infected patients — a 14-year-old girl and a woman aged 54 — have been reported at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

PTI