Bhubaneswar, Sept 21: Odisha-based schools secured top ranks in a national survey conducted by Education World in association with Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd.

This survey features schools of Bhubaneswar in the top rankings nationwide, which is a matter of great pride for the City/state.

In the nationwide day-cum-boarding school ranking 2022-23 category, SAI International School secured first rank while in nationwide state government day schools ranking category, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV), Hatiota in Ganjam secured the fifth rank and the OAV at Patharchepa in Bolangir district got 10th rank in government boarding school category.

Similarly, in Odisha-based day-cum-boarding schools rankings 2022-23, SAI International School also secured the top rank followed by ODM Public School and DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur.

In Bhubaneswar-based co-ed day schools rankings 2022-23, DPS, Kalinga secured the top rank followed by DAV Public School, Unit VIII and DAV Public School, Pokhariput in second and third ranks respectively.

The 16th annual Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 survey was released in Bangalore Wednesday. The survey rates and ranks the country’s Top 4,000 schools in 4 main and 22 sub-categories – Day: Co-ed, Boys and Girls, Day-cum-boarding; Legacy: Co-ed, Boys and Girls Day, Day-cum-Boarding; Boys and Girls boarding; Co-ed Boarding; International residential; Boarding: Co-ed, Girls and Boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and Fully Residential.

It also rates and ranks India’s best Special Needs, Private Budget, State Government Day, Central Government Day and Government Boarding schools.

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked are: academic reputation, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership/management quality, curriculum and pedagogy (hybrid learning readiness), co-curricular education, sports education, community service, parental involvement, teacher welfare and development, value for money, mental and emotional well-being services, infrastructure provision and leadership/management quality.

“EWISR 2022-23 which rates and ranks 3,500-4,000 of India’s most admired schools in 392 cities and towns countrywide will aid and enable parents to select the most suitable school for their children. Simultaneously, a parallel objective of the annual EWISR — the world’s largest and most comprehensive school ranking survey — is to stimulate and motivate institutional managements to strive for all-round perfection and benchmark themselves with globally respected schools. India’s 1.5 million schools — including 450,000 private schools — have a vitally important responsibility to nurture and develop the world’s largest and most high-potential child and youth population,” says Dilip Thakore, of Education World.