Bhubaneswar: For the larger interest of the people of Odisha, the state government has sought more power and funds under Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which was notified by the Centre recently. State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain has written to his counterpart at Centre— Ram Vilas Paswan – in this regard.

Swain urged Paswan to confer power of acceptance of resignation and removal of the presidents and members of District Commissions, which would be set up for protection of consumer rights, to the state government.

“Provided that the expenditure incurred on salaries and allowances of the presidents and members of the District Commission shall be borne by the Central government,” Swain said.

He also urged the Union minister to bear 75 per cent of establishment cost for functioning of State Commission and District Commissions.

The state minister also demanded that fees deposited by the complainants must come to the state coffer and power must be bestowed upon the state government to take action against fraudulent trading to prevent unfair trade practices in both e-commerce as well as direct selling.

The state department secretary should be inducted as one of the members of the Central Consumer Protection Council, he pointed out.

Swain protested the move to provide power to the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to seek report from the district Collectors on cases related to protection of consumer rights.

“It appears that the CCPA can directly refer the matter to the district Collector or call for a report from him without involving the state government. I strongly feel that such arrangements bypassing the state government is against the federal structure of our Constitution,” he wrote to Paswan.

The minister suggested for communicating directions with the Collector, State Commission and District Commission through the state government.

He further demanded for setting up of a regional office of CCPA in the state and reservation of one seat for woman in the Commissions.