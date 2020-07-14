Bhubaneswar: The state government Tuesday sent 130 doctors and 47 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers and five Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers to Ganjam for smooth management of Covid-19 pandemic.

Health department has directed 122 doctors, including ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors, and eight medical officers to report before District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Ganjam to help the district administration in Covid management.

Similarly, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has instructed 47 ORS officers holding additional tehsildar and sub-collector posts in various districts to report before Ganajm administration.

This apart, one advance life support ambulance has been drafted to the Covid-hit district.