Bhubaneswar/Rengali: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday graced the joint venture and initiation of partnership between JSW Steel Limited and JFE Steel Corporation, Japan, a pivotal step in Odisha’s move from an iron-ore producer to a high-value steel manufacturing hub. This is Odisha’s first single largest Japanese Investment at Rs 15,000 crore.

“I reaffirm Odisha’s long-term industrial vision: We are committed to producing 100 MTPA of steel by 2030. It is a strategic commitment backed by resources, policy, infrastructure, and meticulous execution,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also announced that, “In the upcoming days, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, and Deogarh will form the Sambalpur growth corridor, similar to the state capital growth region. Investments worth RS 1 lakh crore shall be brought in by industries, generating a potential of more than 2 lakh jobs through this initiative.”

The JSW–JFE partnership will strengthen Odisha’s capabilities in high-grade and speciality steel through advanced Japanese technology and operational expertise. The total JSWJFE venture would involve an estimated investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore.

The state is steadily transforming into a global steel and manufacturing hub, the Chief Minister said, adding that this landmark collaboration not only strengthens India–Japan industrial ties but also reinforces Odisha’s commitment to sustainable growth, technological advancement, and inclusive economic development for the future.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Rabi Narayan Naik, MLA Jharsuguda Tankadhar Tripathy, MLA Sambalpur Jayanarayan Mishra, Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Yoshihisa Ishikawa, Consul General of Japan in Kolkata, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, Parth Jindal, Managing Director – JSW Cement & JSW Paints, and Yoshihisa Kitano, President, CEO, JFE Holdings, were also present.