Bhubaneswar: The state government will organise a film festival in the state after the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled, informed tourism minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi.

The announcement came after a virtual meeting with Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) and other officials Thursday.

The film industry suffered majorly due to the Covid-induced lockdown which stopped all kinds of film shooting in the state and country.

The online meeting was conducted to devise ways of overcoming the situation. OFDC Managing Director Nitin Jawale said, “After the pandemic subsides, our focus will be to attract filmmakers from outside the state to commence shooting. This will popularize Odia culture in the world.”

The group also urged the government to include the Odia cinema industry as a category in the upcoming Make in Odisha conclave’s third edition.

PNN