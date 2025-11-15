Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, the state government has decided to speed up the construction of a permanent campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) at Jatni while simultaneously strengthening the state’s forensic capabilities. This was revealed during a high-level review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu where several measures were finalised to accelerate the infrastructure work and expand advanced forensic training for police and laboratory officers.

During the meeting, Sahu reviewed the progress of the permanent NFSU campus and stressed the need for completion of all construction activities at the earliest. He also discussed the university’s present operations, future expansion plans, and its role in bolstering the state’s criminal justice system through scientific investigation. Officials informed that the Revenue and Disaster Management department has allotted land at Gaudakashipur and Alakar in Jatni for the project. While the permanent structures are under development, NFSU has already begun functioning from a temporary campus in Mancheswar with the first academic batch in session.

The university currently operates with eight faculty members, 11 administrative staffers, and five PhD scholars. A significant part of the meeting focused on reducing the backlog of pending samples at the Odisha State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) with support from NFSU. Plans were also finalised to introduce high-quality training modules for SFSL officers, police personnel, and other officials to enhance scientific investigation and evidence management. The meeting was attended by DGP Y. B. Khuraniya, NFSU (New Delhi) Director Purabi Pokhariya, SFSL Director Dr. Santosh Bala, Special Secretary R. K. Sharma, Subash Chandra Dash, and other senior officials.