Bhubaneswar: All the government funded primary schools of the state from class-I to VIII will conduct annual and half-yearly examinations simultaneously, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Tuesday said.

According to Dash, the primary students across the state will appear for examinations in two phases. The government is taking this initiative to enhance the quality of education at school level, the minister claimed.

Examinations in all the schools will be conducted on a definite time frame and the result will also be sent to the parents. The School and Mass Education department will prepare questions for simultaneous examinations soon.

It may be mentioned here that in a bid to maintain equity and excellence in higher education, the state government funded universities have already adopted the common choice-based credit syllabus (CBCS) and a common entrance for UG and PG students from 2019-2020 academic session.