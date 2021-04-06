Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to file a fresh suit in the Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh government for its move to conduct panchayat election in disputed Kotia region.

The Law department Monday asked government advocate Sibo Sankar Mishra to file a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution against Andhra Pradesh and its officers for its fresh cause of action conducting panchayat election in some parts of Kotia group of villages.

Despite strong protest from Odisha, the Andhra Pradesh government has once again issued notification to hold election to the posts of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members in the region. The AP government has issued a notification to conduct the polls April 8.

Andhra Pradesh had earlier held election for sarpanch in Kotia region in February despite request by the Odisha government to refrain from electoral process. The polls were conducted at three disputed villages of Kotia- Talaganjeipadar, Phatuseneri and Phagunaseneri. These villages are the epicenters of five-decade old territorial dispute between the two states.

Following this, the state had moved the apex court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the neighbouring state stating it is violation of the status quo agreed upon by the two states more than 50 years ago. The case is still pending in the court.