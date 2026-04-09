Bhubaneswar: In a bid to further strengthen the state’s revenue administration, the state government has approved direct recruitment of 1,363 Junior Revenue Assistants (JRAs) during a committee meeting chaired by the Finance department Principal Secretary.

In this regard, Revenue and Disaster Management Department Additional Chief Secretary, Arabinda Padhee, has written to all the District Collectors.

The recruitment process shall be carried out across all 30 districts through direct selection.

The letter also mentions district-wise vacancies along with provisions for reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), as well as women, persons with disabilities (PwDs), ex-servicemen and sportspersons. District Collectors have been instructed to coordinate with the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) and ensure that the online application process is initiated at the earliest.