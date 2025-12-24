Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) Wednesday notified recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agricultural Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS) in various departments under Government of Odisha.

According to the notification, the online registration/re-registration for the advertised posts will begin December 29, 2025 and will end January 21, 2026.

The submission of online application will begin December 29, and will end January 29, 2026.

Interested candidates fulfilling all the eligibility criteria can apply for the vacancies on the official website at www.osssc.gov.in.

However, number of posts and other details will be provided by the commission in a future detailed notification.

How to apply for OSSSC recruitment?

Once the application process starts, go to the official website of OSSC at https://www.osssc.gov.in

Then click on ‘apply online’ link, on the homepage.

To create a new user ID and password, select the ‘New user’ option and log in using the credentials. Alternatively, log in using your credentials if you have an account already.

Access the application form. Fill out the form with the required information and upload the necessary documents.

Review your application and click on the ‘Submit’.

For future reference, take a printout of your application

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website.

PNN