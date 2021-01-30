Bhubaneswar: In a bid to attract more investments, the state government has decided to transform its Single Window Clearance Authority (SWCA) system to the next level.

This was revealed at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Friday.

Mahapatra asked the Industries department to make the new version more comprehensive and gratifying for the investors with end-to-end system from receipt of application to delivery of all services.

He made it clear that the investors should not be asked to run to any office physically for getting any clearance. He also directed all the departments concerned to designate a nodal officer for coordinating with Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) in development of the new online version.

Further, Mahapatra directed to revamp the district-level single window authorities with more professionalism and accountability. He advised to put in place a district-level industry facilitation authority with enhanced role of district Collectors.

He also asked to include the promotional activities of MSME, handlooms, handicrafts, textiles and manufacturing units with district industries centres (DICs). The personnel in DICs were directed to handhold the entrepreneurs in getting various approvals and certificates from different offices.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma said the new version of the SWCA would be more comprehensive covering all phases of activities required up to starting of production in an industry viz. in principle approval, land allotment, land possession, approval for starting the construction and approval for commencing the operations.

“Defeating the adversities of Covid-19 pandemic, the state has attracted investments of around Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020. Odisha has also become No-1 in implementation of the investment projects during last quarter of 2020 even on the face of the peak time of pandemic infection” Sharma said.

The investors would submit applications at one go through GOSWIFT portal. It would have single payment gateway for different kinds of fees and government dues.

The managing director of IPICOL, Nitin Bhanudas Jawale, said, “The new version will have an inbuilt system of ‘deemed approval’ after expiry of the maximum time limit for requested service or approval.”

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to complete development of the portal in all aspects along with its dry run by end of March.

PNN