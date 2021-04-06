Bhubaneswar: The State government has decided to spend Rs 2,548.37 crore under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in the year 2021-22.

The State Level Empowered Committee headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra approved the Annual Programme Implementation Plan (APIP) of Rs 2,548.37 crore for ICDS Monday.

Out of the total estimation, Rs 2,341.43 crore is meant for Anganwadi services including supplementary nutrition, uniform, medicine kit equipments etc for children and Rs 7.42 crore earmarked for care of adolescent girls in the age group of 11-14 years. Rs 199.52 crore is for Poshan programme.

The principal components of adolescent girl care scheme include the nutrition support at the rate of Rs 9.50 per girl for 300 days. Besides, Rs 1.10 lakh per project is invested towards supply of iron folic acid supplement, health check-up and referral services, nutrition and health education, skill training etc.

Mahapatra asked respective officials to develop the Angawadis to the next higher level through district specific plans. He emphasized on facilities for the children like safe electricity, toilet, drinking water and learning through playing. The care of drop-out adolescent girls in the age group of 11 to 14 was also emphasized by the Chief Secretary.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department was directed to have Aadhaar linking of all the adolescent girls included under the ‘scheme of adolescent girls’.

W&CD Secretary Anu Garg said, “Presently four broad programmes namely Sakshyama Anagnawadi services, Supplementary nutrition, Scheme for adolescent girls and Poshana are being implemented through 338 ICDS projects with fund sharing from state and central governments.”

Director Social Welfare, Arabind Agrawala said around 35.08 lakh children are under the fold of Anganwadis. Besides, around 7.32 lakh pregnant and lactating women along with 13,082 adolescent girls are also being served through AWCs of these projects.