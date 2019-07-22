Barbil/Keonjhar: Minister for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi along with his family members Sunday visited the Jhikaranal waterfalls at Bolani in Keonjhar district. His visit rekindled hopes of the site being declared a tourist spot.

Panigrahi and his family reached Bolani Saturday. He visited Sunday the lesser known waterfalls, which is located in an area under lease to the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Some days ago, ‘Dharitri’ and ‘Orissa POST’ carried reports on the Jhikarnal waterfalls and how it is wallowing in neglect despite having all attributes to be named a tourist spot.

After spending some time, Panigrahi had a brief interaction with the local media. He informed that efforts are on to make the waterfall spot attractive and accessible for tourists. “I will hold discussions with the Collector and the General Manager of SAIL in this regard,” he said.

Panigrahi further said that Keonjhar district has many spots bestowed with natural beauty. He informed about his meeting with the District Collector conducted Saturday. He added that discussions had taken place about various sites which can be named as tourist attractions in the future.

When asked about the tourist spot status to Jhikaranal waterfalls, he answered, “Steps will be taken after getting the report from the Collector.”

SAIL, GM, Arun Kumar Mishra and some local BJD leaders were present with the minister during his visit to the falls.

Mishra later said that the national steel magnate would cooperate with the State Government to develop the area as a tourist spot.

The minister also planted saplings on the premises of a school and garlanded few statues before leaving for Bhubaneswar.

PNN