Bhubaneswar: State Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, Friday, urged the state to ensure training of the science teachers in Odisha to promote science and technology in the state through their participation and cooperation.

Panda was participating in the 18th Annual General Body Meeting of Institute of Life Science in the national capital. The minister asked the Union government to take more initiatives in this regard and extend substantial patronage to undertake more activities in this state in this sector.

The meeting was chaired by Harsh Vardhan, Union Science and Technology Minister, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. The President of Governing Body of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar gave an elaborate report on Department’s Activities.

Panda while talking about the state assistance for promotion of science and technology in the state during the event said, “The Odisha government has approved financial grant to the tune of Rs 2 crore for construction of Incubation Centre in the ILS, Bhubaneswar while the construction of Training Centre for the Scientists and Technologists of North-East has already been completed.”