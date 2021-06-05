Bhubaneswar: As uncertainty prevails on whether the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri this year would be restriction-free, the state government Friday urged Doordarshan-Odia to livestream the mega event and provide common feed to recommended television channels and web portals free of cost.

The Trinity’s annual car festival is schedule to start July 12. The sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, will go on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple marking beginning of the festival generally attended by lakhs of people from across the globe.

However, the state government in view of the prevailing Covid19 pandemic last year prohibited public participation and arranged live telecast of the event.

Though this year, the government is yet to take any decision on whether to put curbs on the festival, the government has adopted the same strategy of inviting Doordarshan for live telecast of the event.

“Like last year, Director, @dd_odia has been requested for live coverage of Snana Yatra, Gubndicha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna-Besha & Neeladri-Bije and to provide common feed to recommended electronics media and web media channels free of cost,” Information and Public Relations department said in a twitter post.

Plans are made for live coverage of Snana Yatra June 24, Gundicha Yatra July 12, Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) July 20, Suna Besha (golden attire) July 21 and Neeladri Bije July 23.

PNN