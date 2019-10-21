Naugaon: In a first, an all women post office was inaugurated at Korua under this block in Jagatsinghpur district, Saturday.

The post office is fully managed by women staff and the first-of-its-kind post office in the state. Joining as chief guest Tapas Das, postal superintendent, Cuttack south division inaugurated the only women post office in the presence of the residents, dignitaries and office employees.

Das said the post office will render all postal services to the residents and offer them attractive saving schemes facilities like Centre sponsored Sukanya Yojana, recurring deposits and fixed deposits. Assistant postal superintendents Monalisha Das, Gopabandhu Sahu, Balakrushna Behera, Naugaon sub-post master and Bhagyashree Padhi, Korua post master were present in the function.