Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday introduced the state’s first automated testing station (ATS) in Cuttack, marking a significant advancement in ensuring the transparency and efficiency of motor vehicle fitness testing. This state-of-the-art facility, set up under the Cuttack Regional Transport Office (RTO), uses advanced machinery to assess the fitness of vehicles without any human intervention. The newly-launched ATS system is aligned with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, ensuring that it meets the standards for evaluating various vehicle categories, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light vehicles, medium vehicles, and heavy vehicles, both commercial and privately owned. This system is designed to provide accurate, unbiased results and enhance road safety by eliminating unfit vehicles from the roads. Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, who reviewed the operations of the ATS, expressed optimism about the role this technology will play in improving road safety across the state. He emphasised that the system adheres to the high standards set by the Central government and will contribute to a safer transportation environment by ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles remain in circulation. In line with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, which mandate the implementation of ATS for vehicle fitness tests, the Odisha government has set its sights on expanding this initiative. Plans are in place to establish 21 more ATS centers across various RTOs in the state, including in districts such as Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur, Balasore, Koraput, Nuapada, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Rourkela, Keonjhar, Angul, and Bhubaneswar RTO-2.

The introduction of the ATS system comes as part of the government’s efforts to improve vehicle fitness certification, which has traditionally relied on manual inspections. With the recent amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act, ATS-based inspections have now become mandatory. This automated approach is expected to ensure more accurate assessments and a more streamlined process for vehicle owners seeking fitness certificates and registration renewals. The automated vehicle fitness tests are expected to reduce the risk of road accidents by ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles are allowed on public roads. The Odisha government is hopeful that this new system will significantly contribute to road safety and help build a safer and more efficient transportation ecosystem in the state. The certificate issuance event at the Cuttack RTO was attended by several key officials, including Commerce & Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Additional Transport Commissioners Dipti Ranjan Patra and Lal Mohan Sethi, and Joint Transport Commissioner Samarendra Pattnaik.