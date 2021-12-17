To bond in any relationship, it is necessary to know each other well. It often happens that people get into a relationship and are happy in the initial days. Love starts growing but gradually you come to know about such things or habits about your partner which you do not like at all. It happens especially with boys that the girls reject their proposal because of some of their habits.

If you like a girl and are planning to propose to her, then you need to know about your habits because of which she might reject you. So let us know which habits of boys are not liked by girls and which habits he should quit to impress a girl.

Quarrel:

Many boys are quite quarrelsome. They have a habit of getting angry over small things, shouting, ranting and even beating. His image gets spoilt due to his anger everywhere from college to office. At the same time, your image can be spoiled in front of the girl you like. So change the habit of quarrelling.

Getting drunk:

Boys often smoke. Apart from cigarettes, they also take alcohol. Most of the girls don’t like boys who are intoxicated. Especially if you do this in front of her, then she might consider it better to keep distance. These habits can keep you away from your love.

Abuse:

Some boys have a bad habit that they use cuss words when they are unhappy. Abusing can affect their love life. Girls like to stay away from abusive boys.

Neatness:

Boys’ room is always scattered. They keep dirty clothes and shoes in an unhygienic manner in the room or at home. They don’t even care about their own cleanliness. Due to which they look bad. Girls do not like boys who do not do cleanliness.

