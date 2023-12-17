Mumbai: Steel baron Sajjan Jindal Sunday denied the allegations of ‘rape’ hurled by a woman doctor from Mumbai that sparked a sensation in corporate and political circles.

A brief statement late this evening said: “Mr. Sajjan Jindal denies these false and baseless allegations. He is committed to providing full cooperation throughout the investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from commenting further at this stage. We kindly request you to respect the privacy of the family.”

Jindal’s personal, signed reaction came in response to the series of accusations levelled by the 30-year-old woman doctor from Juhu who has lodged a complaint with Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station.

Based on her complaint, the BKC police have registered a detailed FIR and launched a probe into the sensitive matter involving Jindal, 64, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of JSW Group, a prominent multinational conglomerate.

IANS