Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three wildlife criminals and seized a live pangolin from their possession. STF sources said Friday that based on reliable information, a team from the STF, with the assistance of officials from the Koraput Forest division and Koraput district police, conducted a raid on the evening of August 14 at the NandapurBodigoan road, under Semiliguda police station’s jurisdiction.

During the search operation, the STF team apprehended three wildlife criminals and recovered a live pangolin from their possession. The team also seized a vehicle and other incriminating materials. The three accused were arrested as they could not produce any authorisation for the possession of the live pangolin. The three wildlife criminals were later forwarded to the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Semiliguda. A case under Section 303(2)/317 (2)/61(2)(a) BNS was registered. STF sources said the live pangolin has been handed over to the Koraput Divisional Forest Officer for safe custody and rehabilitation.