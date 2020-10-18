Sonepur: A team of special task force (STF) sleuths Saturday rescued a pangolin, seized pangolin scales weighing 5.065 kilogram and arrested two wildlife smugglers from Rajakothi area in Sonepur in this connection.

The officials also seized several other incriminating materials from the accused men, a source said. They were produced in a local court Sunday.

The arrested men have been identified as Somanath Bag from Kapasira and Marsalan Bhengera from Gindilamal village under Ulunda police limits.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source pertaining to the sale of a live pangolin and scales, the team conducted a raid at the place and nabbed the smugglers. They were arrested as they could not produce any valid documents in support of the possession of a live pangolin and scales.

In this connection, a case (STF PS Case No-26/17-10-2020) was registered under sections 379/411 of Indian Penal Code r/w and Section 51 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The live pangolin will be handed over to the forest department and the scales will be sent to Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination, it was learnt.

A detailed probe is on to trace involvement of others in the racket.

PNN