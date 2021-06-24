Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch Thursday seized a huge cache of brown sugar following a raid at Basta area in Balasore district, an official source informed.

The STF team from Bhubaneswar seized around two kilograms of brown sugar and arrested one person in this connection. “The anti-smuggling squad seized the contraband consignment on the basis of cultivated intelligence,” Odisha Police chief Abhay said.

Also read: Odisha STF arrests chief of Medilloyd pharma company for trading spurious Covid-19 drugs

“The street value of the seized narcotics would be more than Rs 2 crore. A case under Section 21(C), 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the DGP further added.

Abhay also lauded the ongoing efforts of the STF in carrying out successful operations against illegal narcotics trade in the state.

Notably, the STF has seized more than 34 kilogram of brown sugar and 66 quintals of cannabis during the special drive which has been continuing since 2020. As many as 100 drug peddlers have also been rounded up in several cases so far by the STF, Abhay said.

PNN