Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex spurted by 575 points while Nifty closed above 25,300 Wednesday on buying in banking and financial shares, driven by a rally in Asian and European markets amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 575.45 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 82,605.43. During the day, it surged 697.04 points or 0.84 per cent to 82,727.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 178.05 points or 0.71 per cent to 25,323.55.

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers. Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Trent, UltraTech Cement, Eternal and Adani Ports were also among the winners.

However, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai’s SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng settled sharply higher. Markets in Europe were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended on a mixed note Tuesday.

“The national market inched higher after two days of selling; a dovish comment by the Fed chair on rates and considering an end to its quantitative tightening sparked the global market sentiment,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.18 per cent to USD 62.28 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,508.53 crore Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,661.13 crore, according to exchange data.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 297.07 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 82,029.98. The Nifty dipped by 81.85 points or 0.32 per cent to 25,145.50.

PTI